LONDON Jan 18 Britain's small business minister said on Monday she will return to Brussels next month to push for further progress in tackling the UK steel sector crisis, following another 1,050 job cuts at Tata Steel.

Some 4,000 British steel jobs were lost last October, equivalent to about a fifth of the sector's workforce, as the industry reeled from tumbling world prices and a flood of cheap imports, mostly from China.

The job losses prompted the British government to call for an emergency ministerial meeting in Brussels in November.

"I'll be returning to follow up the statement of the (Brussels) conference next month where I'll push for further progress," Anna Soubry told parliament.

The European Commission failed to agree on measures to protect the steel industry at last year's meeting, including key demands that it cut the time it takes to impose anti-dumping duties on unfairly traded imports.

The Commission is also considering granting China "market economy status", which will make it harder for Europe to impose such duties.

Britain is at the centre of Europe's steel crisis as its mills pay some of the world's highest energy costs and green taxes, while business rates are up to 10 times higher than EU counterparts.

The government has introduced measures to tackle high energy costs and green taxes. It has also supported anti-dumping action in steel at the EU level, and pledged action on business rates.

But a government report published last month said the future of Britain's steel sector is still not secure.

Tata Steel, Britain's biggest steelmakers, has slashed costs and cut thousands of jobs since buying Anglo-Dutch producer Corus in 2007.

It is estimated that for every direct steel sector job lost, three or four jobs are cut in sectors that depend on steelmaking. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Stephen Addison)