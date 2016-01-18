LONDON Jan 18 Britain's small business minister
said on Monday she will return to Brussels next month to push
for further progress in tackling the UK steel sector crisis,
following another 1,050 job cuts at Tata Steel.
Some 4,000 British steel jobs were lost last October,
equivalent to about a fifth of the sector's workforce, as the
industry reeled from tumbling world prices and a flood of cheap
imports, mostly from China.
The job losses prompted the British government to call for
an emergency ministerial meeting in Brussels in November.
"I'll be returning to follow up the statement of the
(Brussels) conference next month where I'll push for further
progress," Anna Soubry told parliament.
The European Commission failed to agree on measures to
protect the steel industry at last year's meeting, including key
demands that it cut the time it takes to impose anti-dumping
duties on unfairly traded imports.
The Commission is also considering granting China "market
economy status", which will make it harder for Europe to impose
such duties.
Britain is at the centre of Europe's steel crisis as its
mills pay some of the world's highest energy costs and green
taxes, while business rates are up to 10 times higher than EU
counterparts.
The government has introduced measures to tackle high energy
costs and green taxes. It has also supported anti-dumping action
in steel at the EU level, and pledged action on business rates.
But a government report published last month said the future
of Britain's steel sector is still not secure.
Tata Steel, Britain's biggest steelmakers, has slashed costs
and cut thousands of jobs since buying Anglo-Dutch producer
Corus in 2007.
It is estimated that for every direct steel sector job lost,
three or four jobs are cut in sectors that depend on
steelmaking.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Stephen Addison)