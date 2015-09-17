LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's steel industry is in
crisis, the government said on Thursday during a debate on the
sector, promising to talk to China about concerns it is forcing
manufacturers out of business by flooding the market with cheap
products.
Producing steel profitably in Britain has become
increasingly difficult due to cheap imports and a strong
currency, plus relatively high energy costs and "green" taxes
imposed on heavy industry.
On Thursday, lawmaker Anna Turley who represents thousands
of workers at threatened steelmaker SSI UK, said the industry
was at a crisis point due to falling global steel prices
"I wish she weren't right but she is right - it's in
crisis," government minister Anna Soubry said in response to
Turley during the parliamentary debate.
Media reports have said some 2,000 jobs are directly at risk
at SSI UK, a unit of Thailand's Sahaviriya Steel Industries
(SSI), after the company missed several debt
repayments.
Soubry said the government was doing all it could to help
the sector, but that its hands were tied by strict European
Union state-aid rules and commitments to produce electricity in
an environmentally friendly way, not just as cheaply as
possible.
But she promised to raise allegations of "dumping" by
Chinese firms - where products are sold at below fair value,
depressing prices worldwide - when she travels to China next
week as party of a British trade delegation.
"We want to talk to them about dumping, we want to talk to
them about production and we want to talk to them about the
future of their own steel industry," Soubry said.
In August, the U.S. Commerce Department said China was
dumping steel shelving units in the U.S. market at below fair
value and unfairly subsidizing the producers. It said China was
dumping the products at margins of up to 112.68 percent, with
subsidies ranging as high as 80.45 percent.
(Reporting by William James; eiting by Stephen Addison)