LONDON Jan 23 Britain's steel industry needs a
comprehensive new strategy from government to boost the sector,
which has struggled with red ink, plant closures and job losses
in recent years, according to a report released by a
parliamentary committee on Monday.
The "Steel 2020" report urged the government to take 43
actions to revive the sector, including cutting energy costs for
the industry, fighting cheap Chinese imports and ensuring
British steel is used in public projects.
"The UK steel industry has been hamstrung by government
policies that place our steel industry at a significant
disadvantage by comparison to global competitors," member of
parliament Stephen Kinnock said in a statement.
The report, by the University of Leeds Business School,
said employment in the UK steel industry had shrunk by 59
percent since 1995.
It said the number of people employed in the wider industry,
including processing, stood at 34,000.
Kinnock's constituency in Wales includes the struggling Port
Talbot plant, Britain's biggest steel facility, owned by Tata
Steel UK.
In December, Tata offered British unions a deal guaranteeing
jobs and investment in return for pension cuts, moving the
company closer to merging its European assets with Germany's
Thyssenkrupp.
