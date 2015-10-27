LONDON Oct 27 Britain on Tuesday delayed tough
emission standards for its struggling steel sector, but more is
needed to avert a further job losses, industry officials told
lawmakers.
This month over 4,000 UK steel jobs have been lost or are at
risk due to a combination of amid weak prices and high costs.
The government said in a statement it would take advantage
of special flexibilities to allow more time for steel plants to
meet EU rules on emissions, which would have cost millions of
pounds in additional costs in January.
The move was welcomed by industry representatives at a
parliamentary hearing, but they said more action was needed,
especially to deal with a flood of cheap imports from China.
Gareth Stace, director of industry lobbying group UK Steel,
urged the government to tackle four other urgent issues,
including high energy prices.
"It's all about delivering in the next few weeks, certainly
not months. If it's months, then potentially we'd have further
casualties in the sector," Stace told a parliament committee.
Tata Steel, Britain's biggest steelmaker, said
last week it may cut about 1,200 jobs as part of plans to
restructure its struggling operations
The move was another blow to the sector after the
liquidation of the Britain's second-largest steelmaker SSI UK
was announced earlier this month.
Britain's steel sector says the biggest problem has been a
sharp rise in steel imports from China, which has excess
production as its economic growth rate slows.
Chinese steel imports to the European Union have shot up
more than 500 percent over the past two years and have taken 40
percent of the market share, with most of that metal flowing to
Britain, Luis Sanz, chief executive of Celsa Steel UK, told the
committee.
"We have one of the most efficient furnaces in Europe, but
we cannot compete with some of these imports," he said.
China makes nearly half the world's 1.6 billion tonnes of
steel and is expected to export a record 100 million tonnes of
steel to world markets this year.
