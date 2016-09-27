MOTHERWELL, Scotland, Sept 27 Britain's largest
steel plate mill reopens under owner Liberty Steel on Wednesday,
a deal brokered by a Scottish government keen to stem the
decline of its industrial heartland.
Liberty bought the Dalzell plant in Motherwell and its
sister works at Clydebridge in Glasgow from Tata Steel
for a symbolic sum in April this year, with the Scottish
government underpinning the process and no value disclosed.
The pro-independence Scottish government wants to avoid
mistakes made when such industries were dismantled under
nationwide governments in London, with deep social, political
and economic consequences such as at Ravenscraig, just down the
road from Dalzell.
The fate of Dalzell, with its distinctive blue water tower,
contrasts sharply with that of Port Talbot in South Wales at the
other end of Britain, a steel mill employing 4,000 workers and
in limbo awaiting Tata Steel's decision on its future.
With fears of job losses as Britain moves to leave the
European Union and North Sea oil in decline, Scotland's
government has tried to defend some segments of industry,
particularly steel.
But the Edinburgh government was absent from the event
staged by chemicals giant Ineos on Tuesday marking the first
arrival in Britain of fracked U.S. shale gas, which Ineos says
supports manufacturing jobs.
Scotland has a fracking moratorium but is under public
pressure to ban it outright despite the jobs it would bring,
because of fears of environmental damage. Fracking has the
support of the government in the rest of Britain.
Sanjeev Gupta, chairman of Liberty, is reopening the Dalzell
works with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and two other Scottish
ministers in what he calls a first step in a "greensteel"
strategy for a competitive, low-carbon and sustainable steel
industry.
Sturgeon said earlier this year that the Liberty purchase
showed "with the right support and a strong government there can
be a future for steel."
Liberty has spent months preparing to reactivate Dalzell's
furnace and rolling mill to produce 150,000 tonnes of steel
plate -- for use in heavy industry such as oil, shipbuilding and
infrastructure. It hopes to increase that to up to 500,000
tonnes eventually, employing 200 people.
Britain currently consumes 700,000 tonnes per year of plate
steel, increasing at around three percent annually.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)