LONDON Feb 2 British steelmakers on Monday
added their voice to calls for the European Commission to take
action over what they say is the dumping of cheap steel in EU
markets, adding that a recovery in the UK steel sector almost
ground to a halt last year.
European steel body Eurofer has said EU steelmakers were
losing market share to cheap imports from countries such as
China, while a German steel association has said it expects slow
growth in its sector this year due to imports.
According to UK Steel, rising imports were the primary
reason that steel output rose just 0.2 percent in Britain last
year versus a 24 percent rise in 2013. UK steel is a division of
the EEF, Britain's largest manufacturing trade association.
"Although steel demand in the UK recovered last year, the
main beneficiaries have been foreign producers," UK Steel said.
"The progressive rise in the value of sterling, the improved
demand ... the sharp slowdown in Chinese growth ... (made) our
market a magnet for overseas steel companies with excess
capacity on their hands," it said in a statement.
Steel exports from China, by far the world's largest steel
producer and consumer, surged 50.5 percent in 2014 from a year
earlier to 93.78 million tonnes, Chinese customs data shows.
UK Steel said imports took up about 60 percent of the
British market last year, versus 56 percent in 2013.
It also estimates British steel demand recovered by some 12
percent last year, but local steelmakers struggled to benefit.
Tata Steel for example, Europe's second-largest
steelmaker, entered talks last year to sell some of its largest
steelmaking operations in Britain to Geneva-based Klesch Group.
The EEF has some 5,000 member firms in British engineering,
manufacturing, technology and the wider industrial sector.
