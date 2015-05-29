LONDON May 29 British workers at Tata Steel UK voted on Friday to go on strike, a trade union said, giving approval for the biggest labour action in the British steel sector in three decades.

Members of Tata's biggest union, Community, voted 88 percent in favour of going on strike, a statement said.

The unions are locked in a dispute with the company about its proposal to change their pension scheme. (Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)