LONDON Nov 8 Tata Steel Ltd, Europe's
second-largest steel producer, has written to its suppliers
asking for an immediate 10 percent reduction in their prices and
demanding deeper cuts in the long run, a British newspaper
reported on Sunday.
The letter comes as Tata and other steel manufacturers cut
jobs in Britain, citing a flood of cheap imports, particularly
from China. Job losses and plant closures have pushed the issue
up the British political agenda.
"We are seeking a long-term price reduction of 30 percent
on all purchases. As a first step we would appreciate an
immediate price reduction of 10 percent," the letter said,
according to the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
The newspaper said the letter was signed by the procurement
director of Tata Steel Long Products Europe. Tata could not
immediately be reached for comment.
"We greatly appreciate your support but also want to stress
that we require contribution from all of our suppliers," the
newspaper quoted from Tata's letter.
"Should you - for any reason - be unable to support us in
our efforts, we will need to fully consider other options."
Tata has cut thousands of jobs in Europe since it bought
Anglo-Dutch producer Corus in 2007, but is still in business,
unlike the UK's second largest steelmaker, SSI, which went into
liquidation last month with the loss of 2,000 jobs.
(Reporting by William , editing by William Hardy)