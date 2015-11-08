LONDON Nov 8 Tata Steel Ltd, Europe's second-largest steel producer, has written to its suppliers asking for an immediate 10 percent reduction in their prices and demanding deeper cuts in the long run, a British newspaper reported on Sunday.

The letter comes as Tata and other steel manufacturers cut jobs in Britain, citing a flood of cheap imports, particularly from China. Job losses and plant closures have pushed the issue up the British political agenda.

"We are seeking a long-term price reduction of 30 percent  on all purchases. As a first step we would appreciate an immediate price reduction of 10 percent," the letter said, according to the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

The newspaper said the letter was signed by the procurement director of Tata Steel Long Products Europe. Tata could not immediately be reached for comment.

"We greatly appreciate your support but also want to stress that we require contribution from all of our suppliers," the newspaper quoted from Tata's letter.

"Should you - for any reason - be unable to support us in our efforts, we will need to fully consider other options."

Tata has cut thousands of jobs in Europe since it bought Anglo-Dutch producer Corus in 2007, but is still in business, unlike the UK's second largest steelmaker, SSI, which went into liquidation last month with the loss of 2,000 jobs.