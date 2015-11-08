(Adds Tata response)
LONDON Nov 8 Tata Steel, Europe's
second-largest steel producer, has written to its suppliers
asking for an immediate 10 percent reduction in their prices and
demanding deeper cuts over the longer term, a British newspaper
reported on Sunday.
The letter comes as Tata and other steel manufacturers cut
jobs in Britain, citing a flood of cheap imports, particularly
from China. Job losses and plant closures have pushed the issue
up the British political agenda.
"We are seeking a long-term price reduction of 30 percent
... on all purchases. As a first step we would appreciate an
immediate price reduction of 10 percent," the letter said,
according to the Sunday Telegraph.
A Tata spokesman said the company had been in discussions
with its suppliers for more than a month and had received "an
excellent response with positive and innovative ways we can work
together".
The newspaper said the letter was signed by the procurement
director of Tata Steel Long Products Europe.
"We greatly appreciate your support but also want to stress
that we require contribution from all of our suppliers," the
newspaper quoted from Tata's letter. "Should you - for any
reason - be unable to support us in our efforts, we will need to
fully consider other options."
Tata has cut thousands of jobs in Europe since it bought
Anglo-Dutch producer Corus in 2007, but is still in business,
unlike Britain's second-largest steelmaker, SSI, which went into
liquidation last month with the loss of 2,000 jobs.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by William Hardy and David
Goodman)