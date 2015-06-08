MUMBAI, June 8 Tata Steel Ltd, which
in the middle of a dispute with UK trade unions about proposed
changes to its pension plan, has softened its stance, television
channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
Workers at four trade unions have voted for strike action
last week in what could be the biggest labour action in the
British steel industry in three decades.
Tata Steel Chairman Cyrus Mistry has written a letter to
British Prime Minister David Cameron, the TV channel said. The
company, Europe's second biggest steelmaker, has proposed
lowering the pension age to 63 years from 65, the TV channel
said.
Indian-owned Tata Steel is keen to avoid industrial action
and will work towards reducing the impact of the proposed
changes, Mistry wrote in his letter to Cameron, according to the
TV channel.
Tata Steel did not immediately respond to calls and an email
seeking comment.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)