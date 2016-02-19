* EU-Britain deal has unanimous support
* EU-UK draft accord spells out key details
* Sterling rises 0.4 pct against dollar; euro slips vs pound
* Talks forced into extra time
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK Feb 19 Sterling held gains against the
dollar in choppy trading late on Friday after European Union
Council President Donald Tusk said an agreement to keep Britain
in the bloc won unanimous support from all of the states' 28
leaders.
"Deal. Unanimous support for new settlement for #UKinEU,"
Tusk wrote on Twitter.
Effectively, EU leaders said the two sides had reached
agreement on a package of measures to reform Britain's ties with
the European Union at a summit in Brussels.
It was a confusing set of statements, with the Lithuanian
president, Dalia Grybauskaite, writing on Twitter that a deal
had been reached, and the spokesman for Tusk denying that claim
and saying also on Twitter there was no formal agreement just
yet.
However, a draft accord seen by Reuters to keep Britain in
the European Union has the "makings of a deal," a UK source said
on Friday.
Late on Friday, sterling rose 0.4 percent against the dollar
to $1.4387, while the euro slipped 0.1 percent against
the British pound to 77.36 pence.
The summit was forced into extra time on Friday as British
Prime Minister David Cameron struggled for a deal he could sell
to skeptical British voters in a referendum promised by the end
of 2017 but that is likely to come in June.
