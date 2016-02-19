* EU-Britain deal has unanimous support

* EU-UK draft accord spells out key details

* Sterling rises 0.4 pct against dollar; euro slips vs pound

* Talks forced into extra time

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK Feb 19 Sterling held gains against the dollar in choppy trading late on Friday after European Union Council President Donald Tusk said an agreement to keep Britain in the bloc won unanimous support from all of the states' 28 leaders.

"Deal. Unanimous support for new settlement for #UKinEU," Tusk wrote on Twitter.

Effectively, EU leaders said the two sides had reached agreement on a package of measures to reform Britain's ties with the European Union at a summit in Brussels.

It was a confusing set of statements, with the Lithuanian president, Dalia Grybauskaite, writing on Twitter that a deal had been reached, and the spokesman for Tusk denying that claim and saying also on Twitter there was no formal agreement just yet.

However, a draft accord seen by Reuters to keep Britain in the European Union has the "makings of a deal," a UK source said on Friday.

Late on Friday, sterling rose 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.4387, while the euro slipped 0.1 percent against the British pound to 77.36 pence.

The summit was forced into extra time on Friday as British Prime Minister David Cameron struggled for a deal he could sell to skeptical British voters in a referendum promised by the end of 2017 but that is likely to come in June. (Editing by Leslie Adler)