LONDON, March 30 Sterling rose against a weakened dollar on Wednesday after comments by the Federal Reserve chief persuaded investors that U.S. interest rates would not rise anytime soon and drove many to cut favourable bets on the greenback.

Sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.4452, gaining for a third straight day and hitting its highest level in nine days. The pound underperformed the euro, with the European common currency up 0.1 percent at 78.60 pence.

In a surprise to many investors, Fed Chair Janet Yellen opened the door for more dollar weakness, stressing the need to be cautious in raising interest rates and highlighting external risks including low oil prices and slower growth abroad.

Yellen's comments sent the dollar index down by 0.5 percent to a 12-day low of 94.629, with investors pricing in chances of a rate hike only towards the end of the year.

"The pound's rise is mostly dollar-driven. The market has been surprised by Yellen's cautious comments, especially given that core inflation was nudging higher. But 'Brexit' concerns should limit the pound's gains," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole.

Trade-weighted sterling had hit a two-year low last week , driven by increasing anxiety over a June 23 referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union.

Investors worry that leaving the EU would hit growth and threaten the huge foreign investment flows Britain needs to fund its current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world at about 4 percent of national output.

Britain's current account deficit data for the fourth quarter will be released on Thursday and a Reuters poll forecast the gap widening to 21.1 billion pounds from 17.45 billion pounds in the previous quarter.

Analysts say the uncertainty could also spill over to the euro zone and weigh on the euro. Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday recommended investors to sell the euro against the dollar as a cheaper way to hedge risks.

"....the euro is underpricing the potential economic disruption related to "Brexit" and shorting euro/dollar is a cheaper way than shorting sterling/dollar to hedge for such a possibility," their analysts said in a note.

"If the UK does exit the EU, we think it is unlikely to only affect the UK, it will likely also affect the eurozone through both direct and indirect channels." (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Gareth Jones)