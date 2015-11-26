LONDON Nov 26 Sterling fell back towards a
seven-month low against the dollar on Thursday, with upbeat UK
forecasts and a spending review by the finance minister the
previous day not changing the view that interest rates will not
rise any time soon.
The pound had initially climbed on Wednesday after George
Osborne's "Autumn Statement", in which he eased some spending
cuts and dropped an unpopular plan to scrap some benefits for
low-earners, as well as announcing a higher growth forecast of
2.4 percent for 2016.
But after a boost from those who had been concerned that
more austerity would crimp growth and push out Bank of England
interest rate hike expectations even further into the future,
investors refocused on the bigger picture.
"Yesterday's speech had an initial positive for sterling.
There were no negative headlines lurking there (and) the
forecasts were fairly positive" Morgan Stanley's European head
of G10 currency strategy, Ian Stannard, said.
"But ... there's still very significant fiscal tightening
taking place over the coming year, so the overall picture
doesn't really change from this statement. So we're still
bearish on sterling."
The pound fell 0.1 percent on Thursday in trade subdued by
the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, to $1.5118. That took it
less than a cent away from this month's 7-month low of $1.5027.
"I still see sterling as being a bit overvalued up here,"
FxPro chief economist, Simon Smith, said. He said he saw the
pound as more fairly valued below $1.50.
"If you look at the interest rate markets, they're
suggesting that the Bank of England is not going anywhere soon."
Against the euro, which was weakened by increasing
expectations that the European Central Bank would cut its
deposit rate even further into negative territory at its meeting
next week, sterling was flat at 70.20 pence.
Investors pushed back their expectations for when the BoE
would start to raise rates to the end of 2016 after the bank's
latest Inflation Report this month, when the bank sounded a
dovish tone on inflation and warned of the deflationary impact
of a strong currency.
"With the euro zone crisis abating ... sterling's safe haven
status is becoming of far less relevance to investors," Bank of
New York Mellon strategists wrote to clients.
"With commodity prices coming under renewed downward
pressure, the Bank of England may well find it difficult to hike
rates in 2016," they said. "It looks to us as if 2016 will be
the year that sterling finally loses its shine."
(Editing by Louise Ireland)