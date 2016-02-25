LONDON Feb 25 Sterling struggled to pull away from a seven-year low against the dollar on Thursday and was on track for its heaviest weekly fall since 2009 on worries about a possible British exit from the European Union.

Against the euro, the pound hit a 14-month trough .

Sterling has been hit by worries over the June 23 referendum because a possible "Brexit" threatens the huge foreign investment flows that Britain needs just to balance its national current account deficit - one of the biggest in the developed world at some 5 percent of the UK's economic output.

The pound has also been undermined by expectations that any resulting hit to economic growth would push back the horizon for a Bank of England interest rate rise.

But BNP Paribas's global head of currency strategy, Steven Saywell, said the French bank reckoned sterling was now undervalued.

"The bottom line for us is positioning - the market is very very short sterling," he said. "Our indicator is showing us we're at eight-year highs as far as short positioning is concerned ... so this tells us that sterling is more likely to rally on positive news than sell off on negative news."

Those worries meant data released earlier on Thursday, confirming the economy grew at 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, was largely ignored. The figure was unchanged from an initial estimate.

Sterling managed to edge up 0.2 percent to $1.3952 on Thursday, but that left it less than a cent away from a seven-year low of $1.3878 plumbed on Wednesday, and on track for a more than 3 percent weekly fall.

Selling of the pound has accelerated over the past few days as companies and investors rushed to protect themselves against the chances of a British exit. Some sellers are targeting $1.35 and below, levels last seen when the pound sank towards parity with the dollar in the mid-1980s.

The pound slipped 0.1 percent against the euro to 79.15 pence, having earlier hit a low of 79.28 pence, its weakest since December 2014.

Separate data on Thursday showed business investment fell at the sharpest pace in nearly two years, adding to the gloomy sentiment that has dragged on the pound in recent days.

"Current political uncertainty is driving sentiment for sterling as the UK is struggling to come to terms with the battle over a potential 'Brexit'," said Alex Lydall, senior sales trader at Foenix Partners, which which helps small and medium-sized companies in Britain hedge their financial positions.

HSBC, Britain's biggest bank, said the currency could lose up to 20 percent of its value and economic growth could be up to 1.5 percentage points lower next year if Britain votes to leave.

Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday that sterling's current weakness was a "foretaste" of what the impact would be if Britain voted to leave the EU. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)