LONDON Nov 27 Sterling fell to a three-week low against the dollar on Friday after data confirmed the British economy slowed in the third quarter, bolstering market expectations that the Bank of England will not raise interest rates any time soon.

Despite upbeat growth forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility this week that accompanied the finance minister's spending review, Friday's numbers showed the UK economy grew just 0.5 percent from July to September, slowing from 0.7 percent the previous quarter.

Sterling fell half a percent on the day to $1.5032 after the data, its lowest in three weeks and just five ticks away from a seven-month low of $1.5027 reached earlier in the month. It recovered some losses later on Friday but still traded down 0.3 percent at $1.5049.

"Broad dollar strength coupled with the drag that trade has had on growth was enough to send sterling lower," said Western Union corporate hedging manager Tobias Davis.

Against the euro, the pound was down 0.2 percent at 70.36 pence.

The pound got some relief earlier in the week after the "Autumn Statement" by the finance minister, George Osborne, where he eased some spending cuts and dropped an unpopular plan to scrap some benefits for low earners.

That led some to hail the end of "austerity Britain", but Barclays currency strategist Hamish Pepper said the overall picture had not changed much. Fiscal tightening will still pick up next year, and a referendum on Britain's future in Europe may also weigh on growth.

Investors pushed back their expectations for when the BoE will start to raise rates to the end of 2016 after the bank's latest Inflation Report this month, when it warned of the disinflationary effect of a strong currency.

"We're starting to see some of the dovishness from the BoE come through in the currency," said Barclays's Pepper. "Rates markets have already been pricing that and I think we're getting some catch up in FX."

Pepper added that the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecasts for 2.4 percent growth in 2016 and 2.5 percent in 2017 were too bullish. Barclays expects growth to slow to 1.9 percent next year and to 1.6 percent in 2017.

