By Patrick Graham

LONDON, April 22 Sterling was set to rack up its best week since early March on Friday, helped by a swing of betting odds and polls towards the campaign for Britain to remain in the European Union as U.S. President Barack Obama also weighed into the debate.

Sterling rose by around half a percent against the dollar to $1.4413 and as much as 0.7 percent to a four-week high against the euro in a steady rise in morning trade in London.

From as much as 37 percent earlier this week, the odds on Britain voting to leave in June sank to 32 percent on Friday on prediction website Betfair.

Dealers said that while Obama's impassioned appeal for Britain to remain in the 28-country bloc had not visibly moved the pound, it had underlined the weight of argument in recent weeks from global and financial leaders in favour of staying.

"The polls this week were not good for the "Out" crowd and the dominant consensus, if you talk to people in the market, is just that Britain will stay," said the head of one London-based macro hedge fund, managing around $1 billion in assets.

"Its difficult to avoid the impression that sterling has benefitted from that this week."

A poor batch of UK retail sales numbers put some pressure on the pound on Thursday, pointing to a weakening of activity as firms and consumers brace for the June 23 referendum.

But this week's polls have given a solid lead to the "In" campaign, soothing nerves among investors who worry sterling could sink by as much as a fifth in value against the dollar if Britain votes to leave the 28-nation bloc.

A small rise in oil prices, with which sterling is closely correlated, also played into the mix.

"In my view the move this week probably still has more to do with global developments than anything else," said Constantin Bolz, director for FX strategy with UBS Wealth Management in Zurich.

SILENCE

Many bank analysts have virtually abandoned commenting directly on the campaign or its impact on the pound, concerned about breaching the limits British electoral law places on political communication during campaigns.

Sterling has fallen roughly 10 percent since the referendum began to filter into market pricing in November and some major banks earlier warned of a crisis for sterling that would drive it to as low as $1.20 if Britain votes to leave.

Investors worry that a current account deficit of 7 percent of national output leaves Britain badly exposed should foreign investors and buyers of its bonds be spooked by a Brexit.

Yet if the odds and polls continue to drift in favour of the status quo, many expect sterling to bounce. In trade-weighted terms, the pound is 1.5 percent higher on the week, its best performance since the start of March and the second best this year.

Analysts from French bank Societe Generale on Friday recommended hedging against Brexit through options profiting from a weaker euro against the dollar.

"Brexit would not only hurt the UK but also its European partners, and the shock would likely pressure EUR/USD towards the bottom of its range and a 1.05 low," they said.

Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit for the latest Brexit news. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)