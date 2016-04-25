(Corrects odds in third para)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 25 Sterling traded near a six-week
high against the euro on Monday, buoyed by growing expectations
that Britons would vote to stay in the European Union after U.S.
President Barack Obama waded into the debate.
Sterling rose 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.4413
and hit a six-week high against the euro of
77.52 pence per euro in early Asian trade.
Last week, the pound posted its best week against the single
currency since early March as odds swung in favour of the
campaign to stay in the European Union. From around 37 percent
early last week, the chances of Britain voting to leave the EU
in the June 23 referendum fell to around 25 percent, according
to the Betfair betting exchange.
Bookmaker Ladbrokes also reported a shift in betting towards
the "Remain" campaign and number of opinion polls indicated that
those in favour of staying in the Union were gaining an upper
hand.
Traders said Obama's appeal for Britain to remain in the
28-country bloc was helping sentiment as it underlined the
weight of argument in recent weeks from global and financial
leaders in favour of staying.
"The might of Obama's public relations has helped sterling
reach highs against the euro, as odds swing against the Brexit
campaign," said Tobais Davis, head of corporate treasury sales
at Western Union.
"Obama's support for (Prime Minister David) Cameron and his
comments eluding to trade deals taking close to a decade to
reach caused upset in the exit camp, but gave the currency a
boost."
Obama said on Sunday that Britain could have to wait a
decade for a free trade deal with the United States if it votes
to leave the European Union. He spent a bulk of his stay late
last week urging Britons to stay, adding that leaving would be a
mistake.
Sterling has fallen sharply since the referendum began to
filter into market pricing in early December and some major
banks earlier warned of a crisis for sterling that would drive
it to as low as $1.20 if Britain votes to leave.
Investors worry that a current account deficit of 7 percent
of national output leaves the country vulnerable to foreign
inflows with buyers of UK assets spooked by a possible British
exit.
Indeed, speculators have increased their short positions on
sterling to the highest level in nearly three years in the week
to last Tuesday. For graphic see: reut.rs/1XUWCmS.
