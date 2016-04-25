(Adds milestone for odds, updates prices)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 25 Sterling rose to six-week high
against the euro and a one-month peak on a trade-weighted basis
on Monday, bolstered by expectations that Britons would vote to
stay in the European Union after U.S. President Barack Obama
waded into the debate.
Sterling gained 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.4460
and hit a six-week high against the euro of
77.52 pence per euro in early Asian trade. The broader sterling
trade-weighted index was at 86.2, well above a 28-month
low of 83.3 hit on April 7.
In the currency options market too, the bias towards
sterling weakness against the euro over the next
month was at its lowest since early February, indicating more
relief in store for the pound.
Last week was sterling's best against the common currency
since early March as odds swung in favour of the campaign to
stay in the EU. From 37 percent on Thursday, the chances of
Britain voting to leave the EU in the June 23 referendum fell to
around 26 percent on Monday, according to the Betfair betting
exchange.
Data from Betfair showed the odds of Britain staying in the
EU surged to their highest since September last year.
Graphic on Brexit odds and sterling volatility: reut.rs/1VEth0y
Bookmaker Ladbrokes also reported a shift in betting towards
the "Remain" campaign and a number of opinion
polls indicated that those in favour of staying in the Union
were edging ahead.
"The lower Brexit odds are pushing sterling higher with
short bets against the pound, especially against the yen, being
cut," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.
Sterling traded near its highest in a month against the
safe-haven yen at 160.50 on Monday, recovering 6.8
percent from a 2-1/2 year low of 151.66 yen struck on April 7.
Traders said Obama's appeal for Britain to remain in the
28-nation bloc was broadly helping sentiment as it underlined
the weight of argument in recent weeks from global and financial
leaders in favour of staying.
"The might of Obama's public relations has helped sterling
reach highs against the euro, as odds swing against the Brexit
campaign," said Tobais Davis, head of corporate treasury sales
at Western Union.
"Obama's support for (Prime Minister David) Cameron and his
comments alluding to trade deals taking close to a decade to
reach caused upset in the exit camp, but gave the currency a
boost."
Obama said on Sunday that Britain could have to wait a
decade for a free trade deal with the United States if it votes
to leave the EU. He spent the bulk of his visit to London late
last week urging Britons to stay, adding that leaving would be a
mistake.
Trade-weighted sterling has fallen 8.7 percent since the
referendum began to filter into market pricing in late November
and some major banks warned of a crisis for sterling that would
drive it to as low as $1.20 if Britain votes to leave.
Investors worry that a current account deficit of 7 percent
of national output leaves Britain very dependent on foreign
inflows, with buyers of UK assets spooked by a possible British
exit.
Indeed, speculators have increased short positions on
sterling to the highest level in nearly three years in the week
to last Tuesday. For graphic see: reut.rs/1XUWCmS.
Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit
for the latest Brexit news.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)