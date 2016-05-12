LONDON May 12 Sterling steadied against the
dollar and euro on Thursday ahead of a triple whammy of Bank of
England releases that are expected to sound downbeat on an
economy suffering from risks around next month's referendum on
EU membership.
Data over the past week has shown economic growth slowing to
a crawl in the run in to the June 23 vote as companies put
hiring and investment decisions on hold.
Economists also wonder how heavily the risks of a Brexit -
as well as just the uncertainty around the referendum itself -
will feature in the Bank's latest quarterly forecasts on growth
and inflation, already expected to fall.
UK money markets have become worried enough about growth to
price in a solid chance that the Bank's next move on interest
rates will be down rather than up, although economists expect
Governor Mark Carney will maintain rates are set to rise slowly.
"The message from Mr Carney is probably that the MPC intends
to embark on a limited and gradual tightening of policy, but
that will keep speculation that the next move is a cut alive,"
Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said in a morning note.
"We remain bearish on the pound, expressed through shorts
against the dollar and Norwegian crown."
Sterling fell by less than 0.1 percent to $1.4438.
and was up by a similar margin at 79.01 pence per euro.
.
Since falling 7 percent in the first months of the Brexit
campaign proper, the pound has recovered solidly,
helped by a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama last month to
stress the importance of staying the bloc.
But with surveys conducted since Obama's visit showing the
vote too close to call, and former London Mayor Boris Johnson
now on the campaign trail daily, there have been some renewed
signs of nerves among investors.
A report on Wednesday showed "Leave" campaign groups had
raised 8.2 million pounds ($12 million) more than the rival "In"
campaign while finance minister George Osborne warned a Brexit
could prompt a balance of payments crisis and problems for
Britain's banking sector.
A survey showed four fifths of major British firms have
already moved to hedge against the risk of sterling falling
sharply against the dollar after a vote to leave, with companies
expecting an average 12 percent fall in the pound.
Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit
for the latest news and analysis on the EU referendum.
"One aspect markets will look closely for clues on is to
what degree the BoE believes the current emergence of weaker
data is down to 'Brexit' uncertainty and what might be down to
something more serious and lasting," said Derek Halpenny,
European head of global market research at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.
"Any sense today that they are more concerned over the
outlook beyond 'Brexit' could be a spark for renewed pound
selling for more fundamental reasons."
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)