LONDON Oct 22 Sterling jumped 1.5 percent against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank chief suggested more easing was on the way including a deposit rate cut, contrasting with the implications of bumper UK retail sales data.

The British data bolstered expectations that the Bank of England could raise interest rates in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the ECB appears to still be grappling with whether to increase its quantitative easing programme.

The euro was down at 72.48 pence, its lowest in a month, and on track for its biggest one-day percentage loss since early May this year.

ECB chief Mario Draghi told a news conference that the bank would keep its asset purchases unchanged but would re-examine its policy at its meeting in December. He said the bank could extend the buying programme beyond September 2016 if necessary to bring inflation closer to its target of around 2 percent.

Draghi also said a deposit rate cut deeper into negative territory was discussed, while a firmer currency posed a downside risk.

"Mario Draghi's extremely dovish comments hit the currency markets like a double espresso - jolting them out of the torpor with which they had greeted the ECB's decision to hold interest rates," said David Lamb, head of dealing at FEXCO, a specialist firm in currency transactions.

"No decoding was required - this was an uncharacteristically clear statement of intent. Such a strong signal that the European money presses will be set rolling again soon has sent the euro slumping."

Earlier, sterling had hit a one-month high against the dollar and euro after data showed British retail sales grew at the fastest rate in almost two years last month, boosted by beer sales linked to the Rugby World Cup.

Retail sales volumes surged by 1.9 percent on the month, far higher than economists' forecasts for a 0.3 percent rise, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

The strong growth in sales volumes was supported by falling prices, with the measure of inflation used in the data showing store prices were down by 3.6 percent on the year, the joint-biggest fall since the series began in 1988.

Sterling rose to $1.5510 after the data, its strongest since Sept. 22, before edging down to $1.5410, steady on the day.

"This was quite an impressive retail sales number that has pushed sterling up quite strongly, (but) other than that, the window for sterling strength is closing rapidly as we head into year-end," said Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan.

"As we head into next year, I think the Brexit issue, which (Bank of England Governor Mark) Carney is already mentioning, will become a bigger headwind."

Carney gave an upbeat assessment of Britain's membership of the European Union on Wednesday but said the bloc had to give fair treatment to countries outside the euro zone. Britain will hold a referendum before the end of 2017 on whether or not to remain in the EU. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)