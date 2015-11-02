LONDON Nov 2 Sterling hit a ten-week against the euro on Monday, while gilt yields rose, after data showed British factory activity unexpectedly surged in October, suggesting economic growth could pick up in the last three months of the year.

The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 55.5 in October, its highest in 16 months and up from 51.8 in September. That was well above even the highest forecast of 52.5 in a Reuters poll.

Sterling strengthened to 71.11 pence per euro after the data , having traded at 71.38 pence just before its release, leaving it up 0.3 percent up on the day.

Against the dollar, the pound rose to $1.5498, up 0.4 percent on the day and its strongest since Oct. 22.

British government bond prices extended losses. The 10-year gilt yield rose to its highest level since Sept. 17 at 1.961 percent, up 4 basis points on the day. The FTSE 100 remained 0.3 percent lower. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Anirban Nag)