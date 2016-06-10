LONDON, June 10 Sterling inched down on Friday as the cost of hedging against swings in its value around the June 23 referendum on Britain's European Union membership rose to the highest in seven years.

Since falling to a low of $1.38 in February, the pound has borne up well in the face of concerns that a vote to leave would undermine economic growth and create problems with financing of the country's huge current account gap.

But speculative investors and companies have pushed up the cost of hedging steadily and pricing now implies swings of almost 24 percent in the value of the currency over the next month.

Sterling slipped less than 0.1 percent to $1.4443 and was a quarter of a percent weaker at 78.33 pence per euro.

"The fact is we're getting closer to the day and there has been a shift in the betting odds this week so we are seeing that in the options market," said Dominic Bunning, a strategist with HSBC in London.

"When you look at sterling itself, we would argue it is close to fairly valued given the extent of the risk that betting markets show. It will take a bigger shift in the odds or the polls to really move spot rates."

The threat of Brexit has dominated since late last year, driving a decline of more than 10 percent in sterling on a trade-weighted basis between mid-November and mid-April.

Risk reversals are heavily skewed to sterling "put" options, showing investors are most worried about Brexit's threat to sterling. But dealers and strategists say investors also want to be positioned for a jump in sterling if Britons vote to stay in the EU. Trading desks at the major banks expect the pound would gain to around $1.50-1.51 on a vote to stay.

One survey doing the rounds on Friday was a poll for the BT.com website that showed 80 percent of readers planning to vote to leave the EU.

The latest betting odds on website Betfair show the implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union at 74 percent, down from as high as 78 percent on Thursday. .

