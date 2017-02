LONDON Aug 11 A tick up in U.S. Treasury yields and more signs of weakness in the domestic housing market prodded sterling back below $1.30 on Thursday to its lowest in a month, down just over a third of a percent on the day.

Dealers said volumes were limited, but the latest report from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors added to the growing concerns about the UK economy which have weighed on the pound since June's vote to leave the European Union.

Sterling dipped 0.35 percent to $1.2948 in morning trade in London. It fell 0.1 percent to 86.07 pence per euro, also a one-month low. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag)