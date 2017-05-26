LONDON May 26 Sterling hit its lowest level in
two weeks on Friday, after a poll showed a lead for Prime
Minister Theresa May's Conservatives over the opposition Labour
Party has narrowed sharply ahead of national elections on June
8.
According to the YouGov poll published late on Thursday,
the first since a suicide bombing killed 22 people in
Manchester, May's party was on 43 percent, down 1 percentage
point compared to a week ago, while Labour was up 3 points on 38
percent.
The pound fell over 0.5 percent on the day from its previous
day's close to $1.2861 - its lowest level since May 12.
It was 0.6 percent lower at 87 pence per euro.
Polls had put May's Conservatives on course for a big
victory after she called the snap election in April but her lead
slipped in the days before the attack after both sides published
their election manifestos.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)