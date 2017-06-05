* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
LONDON, June 5 Sterling recovered ground on
Monday after diving half a cent against the dollar in early
Asian deals as traders reacted to another militant attack over
the weekend in London ahead of Britain's national election this
week.
Saturday's attack - the third in England in three months -
saw sterling slip from $1.2893 to $1.2851 at the start of Asian
trading.
It had recovered to stand less than 0.2 percent lower at
$1.2875 by 0743 GMT.
The pound was less than 0.1 percent higher at 87.51 pence
per euro.
Sterling has wobbled over the past two weeks, with
investors' confidence that Prime Minister Theresa May would
secure a landslide majority shaken by opinion polls predicting a
wide range of outcomes for the June 8 snap election.
Polls have results ranging from a slim majority for May's
Conservative Party to a hung parliament - worrying investors who
had bet a landslide win for May would translate into a stronger
bargaining position in Britain's exit talks with the European
Union, which begin on June 19.
Besides awaiting further polls, investors were watching for
a reading on the UK's outsized services sector, with the
Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index due at 0830 GMT.
A Reuters poll of economists predicts a reading of 55 for the
index for May versus April's 55.8.
"We expect only limited market impact, especially as the
main focus remains on politics," Credit Agricole strategists
wrote in a note to clients.
"Regardless of this week’s outcome of UK elections, we
believe the pound should prove a sell on rallies. This is
especially true as investors’ focus will swiftly shift to actual
Brexit negotiations later this month."
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Gareth Jones)