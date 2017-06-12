LONDON, June 12 Sterling gave back early gains
against the dollar to trade flat on Monday, back under pressure
after British general elections that yielded no clear majority
for any party and threatened to undermine Brexit talks later
this month.
Having traded as strong as $1.2769, the pound was flat on
the day at $1.2740, still a full cent above Friday's lows of
$1.2636. Against the euro, it dipped 0.1 percent to 87.94
pence.
Prime Minister Theresa May reappointed most of her ministers
on Sunday but brought a Brexit campaigner and party rival into
government to try to unite her Conservatives after a disastrous
election. She is still negotiating for support from
Northern Irish Unionists to allow her to stay in power.
"It is hard to see sterling performing well over the summer
given the possibility that the current state of political
uncertainty could last for some time," wrote Simon Derrick,
chief market strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"(But) it seems fair to say that the consensus view on
Friday within the markets was that the practical outcome from
the UK general election would be the adoption of a softer
negotiating stance by the UK government over Brexit. As a result
there is a view that this would prove mildly supportive for
sterling."
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Ritvik Carvalho)