By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 30 Sterling hit a six-week high
above $1.30 on Friday, close to its highest levels in nine
months, on bets that British interest rates could be hiked in
the coming months.
The pound has risen around 3.5 percent against the dollar
since the start of April -- its best quarterly
performance in two years and its second straight quarter of
gains after six successive losses.
On a trade-weighted basis, too, sterling was on track for
its best performance since the second quarter of 2015.
Sterling has benefited over the quarter from a dollar
weakened by the fading of the "Trumpflation trade", with
investors disappointed that U.S. President Donald Trump was not
so far following through with policies that would boost growth
and inflation.
It has also been boosted by rising expectations that
monetary policy could be tightened. It was given a significant
lift this week when Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said a
rise in rates was likely to be needed as the economy came closer
to running at full capacity, and that the Bank would debate this
in the coming months.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's winning of backing for
her policy programme on Thursday -- albeit with a slender
parliamentary majority - was also seen as a positive by
investors.
"With UK domestic political uncertainty now dissipating
somewhat, the focus is likely to turn to headlines surrounding
the Brexit negotiations, as well as monetary policy
developments," said IronFX analyst Charalambos Pissouros.
"In our view, the short-term outlook for sterling is
cautiously positive, mainly due to all of the attention a
potential rate hike by the BoE has attracted recently. Further
signs in the next weeks that a policy move may be on the cards
this year could work in favour of the pound."
British GDP and current account balance data was due at 0830
GMT.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)