(Recasts, adds details and quotes)

LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling dipped on Wednesday, shedding early gains made on data that showed resilience in Britain's labour market as investors concluded the numbers did little to change expectations that monetary policy will remain accommodative.

The jobless rate in the three months to July was 4.9 percent, unchanged from the three months to June while the number of people in work rose by 174,000, the Office for National Statistics said.

But growth in wages slowed, possibly signalling tougher times ahead for households just as they face the prospect of higher inflation after the post-Brexit vote fall in the value of the pound, which will push up the cost of imported goods.

Also the number of unemployment benefit claimants - considered a potential early warning sign of an economic downturn - rose by 2,400 to 771,000 in August.

Sterling initially rose to $1.3222 from $1.3200 before the data was released, but weakened in afternoon trade to $1.3139, its lowest in two weeks and down 0.3 percent on the day.

The euro was up 0.4 percent at 85.40 pence.

"Sterling is looking wobbly after indifferent UK earnings and claims data and is in danger of a further plunge," said John Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank.

The pound has broadly stabilised in the past month, holding above $1.30, but more political noise is likely to be generated when European Union leaders meet on Friday in Bratislava, where conditions for Britain's departure from the bloc will be high on the agenda.

David Davis, the minister London has tasked with leading the Brexit negotiations, said on Monday that Britain will make its guidelines for talks on leaving public by the time it triggers the formal exit process.

"It seems that sterling has become increasingly sensitive to domestic data with more explosive movements expected as investors ponder the impacts of Brexit," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga. "Although the string of positive data in recent weeks provided somewhat of a lifeline to sterling bulls, the lingering Brexit anxieties continue to cap gains."

The pound hit a seven-week high of $1.3445 a week ago, more than 5 percent above the three-decade low plumbed in July soon after the EU referendum, as investors trimmed record short positions against the currency.

But since then, with BoE Governor Mark Carney leaving the door open to more monetary easing, sterling has shed nearly 2 percent.

The BoE, which makes a policy announcement on Thursday, is not expected to introduce new measures, having last month cut interest rates to record lows and reintroduced an asset-purchase programme. (Reporting by Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and John Stonestreet)