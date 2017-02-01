* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Feb 1 Sterling inched higher along with other major currencies on Wednesday after falls in the dollar in the previous session driven by comments suggesting the Trump White House would prefer a weaker currency.

Members of Parliament conclude a two-day debate on Brexit with a vote at 1900 GMT that so far looks set to proceed with the government's plan to launch talks on leaving the European Union by the end of March.

Lawmakers have submitted 60 pages of proposed changes to the legislation published last week but so far there has been no sign of a rebellion by ruling Conservative party members that would allow anything substantive to pass.

Another solid survey of manufacturing purchasing managers also ran against some tentative signs earlier this week that the economy may finally be slowing down in response to the risks brought by the talks.

"Although we retain a near-term bias for further sterling weakness, we think the medium-term fundamentals look more positive," analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a trading note on the pound.

"Our Q1/Q2 forecast for GBP/USD remains $1.15, although we concede that this target is being challenged. The pound looks cheap versus macro drivers such as the labour & property market and against the backdrop of improving global growth."

The pound gained around a quarter of a percent on the day in morning trade in London, helped by the manufacturing numbers to trade at $1.2610 and 85.54 pence per euro.

Britain's solid economic performance over the past six months has counter both to the political pressures that have knocked almost a fifth off the value of sterling in a year and to forecasts that growth would slow sharply on Brexit nerves.

A report overnight by the NIESR think tank again revised up its forecasts for growth, saying the economy would now slow only slightly this year, expanding 1.7 percent compared to 2.0 percent in 2016.

