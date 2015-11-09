LONDON Nov 9 Sterling steadied just above $1.50
on Monday but fell against the euro and it looked to many
strategists like one of the most exposed currencies to an
expected further global rally for the dollar.
The pound fell more than 2 percent against the greenback in
two days at the end of last week, hit first by another perceived
about-face by the Bank of England on interest rates and then
shockingly strong U.S. jobs numbers.
The U.S. data has bolstered expectations of a rise in U.S.
interest rates next month and a resulting surge for the dollar
towards parity with the euro.
If the BoE is set to delay any monetary tightening of its
own well into next year, then the pound can be expected to
suffer too. Strategists from the currency market's third biggest
banking player, Barclays, made betting on the dollar against the
pound their trade of the week.
"We recommend shorting GBPUSD going into Wednesday's UK
employment report," they said in a weekly note released on
Monday, pointing to a breaking of longer-term support at $1.5180
on Friday.
"A soft print in wage growth and slower job creation would
add pressure to the pound, eyeing a low of 1.4566."
By 1002 GMT, sterling was just 0.1 percent up on the day at
$1.5069, compared to Friday's more than six-month low of
$1.5027. It was 0.1 percent weaker at 71.46 pence per euro.
Although the Bank of England is forecast to be the next
major central bank to raise interest rates after the Fed,
markets have pushed out their expectations of when UK rates will
rise from their historic lows until late 2016.
BoE Governor Mark Carney signalled on Thursday that he was
in no hurry to raise interest rates and he flagged risks to UK
growth from external developments.
A number of banks said that after that message from Carney,
they expected unemployment and wage numbers this week to be
soft. Others point to broader risks from a complicated picture
of high external deficits, booming house prices and poor
underlying growth with which the bank has struggled over the
past few years.
"I'm extremely bearish on sterling. I think we're heading
towards the $1.30s within the next 4-5 months," said a dealer
with one large foreign bank in London.
"Carney and the whole BoE message last week has dialled back
big time on the rate outlook and I think the current account and
Brexit are going to be big problems next year."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)