* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Poll on UK retail sales here
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 16 Sterling gained around half a
percent against the dollar on Thursday, tracking broader moves
in major currencies after some caution about the underlying
strength of the U.S. economy set in following a high January
inflation number.
The pound - down by around a fifth in just over a year
against the dollar - has been stuck in a 3-cent range for a
month absent dramatic developments in the government's move
towards launching Brexit talks next month.
There have been negative signs from a handful of economic
data, with wages numbers on Wednesday dipping below forecasts,
but so far not enough to provoke another more aggressive round
of pound selling.
"The market is clearly taking a breather before the next
round of Brexit news," said Jane Foley, a strategist with
Rabobank in London.
"Once the talks start properly the full complexity of the
situation will become a lot more obvious. Meanwhile the market
is getting further proof that real earnings are going to be
significantly lower by the end of the year. Sterling will be up
for a rocky ride at the very best."
The pound gained 0.3 percent to $1.2497 in morning trade in
London. It was marginally stronger at 85.08 pence per euro.
Retail sales numbers due on Friday will provide the next
clue to the broader strength of the UK economy, which has proved
consistently more robust than expected in the face of Brexit
nerves since last June.
Sales growth is expected at 3.4 percent year on year in
January.
"The pound has done a great job holding up into Thursday,
seemingly on the back of a market that does not want to get too
aggressive with US Dollar long bets in the face of Trump
protectionism and Trump uncertainty," analysts from LMAX said.
"Data hasn't exactly been supportive. Meanwhile, Brexit
remains a big concern."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)