By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, April 20 Sterling rose against a broadly
weaker dollar on Thursday with bullish polls for Prime Minister
Theresa May's Conservatives adding to expectations June
elections may give her a stronger mandate for two years of
Brexit talks.
The pound surged almost four full cents to its highest level
against the dollar since December on Tuesday after May's
surprise calling of an early general election for June 8.
Investors appear to be judging that a stronger mandate for
May in parliament would potentially give her more chance of
making the major compromises with the European Union necessary
to smooth Britain's exit from the bloc and cap any damage to the
UK economy.
Sterling was up half a percent at $1.2837 by 0856
GMT, just half a cent off Tuesday's high of $1.2908.
It was flat at 83.84 pence per euro.
"Consolidation will be the order of the day now, because I
think there's a realisation that there's both upside and
downside risk on the table," said ING currency strategist Viraj
Patel.
"The positive case from the general election, potentially
minimises the risk of a cliff-edge Brexit." Markets see a hard
Brexit as a large negative.
May's Conservatives had 48 percent of the vote in a YouGov
poll for The Times on Wednesday night, compared with 24 percent
for the opposition Labour Party and hinting at a landslide
victory under Britain's first past the post electoral system.
That the pound has not pushed on more strongly since
Tuesday, however, relates to the doubts over the Brexit process
and other parts of the election fallout.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday
that success for her Scottish National Party in a snap election
on June 8 would make it impossible for British Prime Minister
Theresa May to stop a new referendum on Scottish independence.
Victory for May will also further weaken any opposition from
outside her party to the clean break with Europe she has
outlined, likely including Britain's exclusion from the
continent's lucrative single market.
May will make a formal pledge ahead of the June 8 election
to end European Union free movement of people into Britain, the
Daily Mail newspaper reported, citing unidentified party
sources.
The EU's foreign policy chief on Thursday said Britain will
lose more from the European Union from its decision to leave the
bloc, adding that talks with London were expected to be
difficult.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho)