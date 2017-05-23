* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, May 23 Sterling slipped against the
dollar on Tuesday, with a suicide bombing in the English city of
Manchester and concerns over the ruling Conservative Party's
campaign for next month's election putting the currency on the
defensive.
The pound fell as low as $1.2954 in morning trade in London,
down 0.3 percent on the day, before recovering to trade only
slightly lower at $1.2989.
"The key message for sterling is it's on the defensive this
week and that is likely to continue," said ING currency
strategist Viraj Patel, noting sterling was underperforming
versus its European peers this week.
The pound was 0.2 percent lower at 86.61 pence per euro.
In an unexpected twist to the election campaign - suspended
after the bombing - a pair of weekend polls showed Prime
Minister Theresa May's Conservatives' lead halving over the
opposition Labour Party, pulling the pound lower from its perch
near seven-month highs on Monday.
The narrowing of the polls also forced May into what most
domestic media called a U-turn on one of her most striking
campaign pledges - to force elderly people to pay more for their
social care - as they showed it alienating ageing, wealthy
homeowners, a core source of Conservative voters.
"There's greater two way risk given that you had the
positioning adjustment plus the narrowing of the polls and also
just a narrower focus on the election. A lot of good news from
these elections is already priced in sterling," Patel said.
Speculators further slashed "short" bets against the pound
to 32,995 contracts in the week to last Tuesday, the lowest
since March last year.
Data on Tuesday showed Britain's budget deficit widened by
more than expected at the start of the new financial year as
value-added tax revenues flatlined, reflecting the strain on
consumers from rising inflation driven by the pound's nearly 20
percent fall in the second half of last year.
The deficit in April stood at 10.4 billion pounds, up 13.1
percent from the same month last year, the Office for National
Statistics said, citing figures that exclude state-controlled
banks.
