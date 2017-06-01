* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, June 1 Sterling inched lower against the
dollar and euro on Thursday, with forecast-beating manufacturing
data giving the currency only a minimal boost as traders eyed
radically conflicting polls on next week's British elections.
A May survey of purchasing managers in the manufacturing
sector beat forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, but the
pound's reaction was small, temporarily trimming some losses
against the dollar and the euro before again.
Some recent polls have hinted that Prime Minister Theresa
May and her Conservative Party could even lose parliamentary
elections on June 8, worrying financial markets who hoped a
clear victory might provide a smoother exit from the European
Union over the next two years.
Other surveys have shown May still on course to
substantially increase her majority and bookmakers still put the
chances of a Conservative victory at more than 90 percent.
"I wouldn't say the data was particularly strong," said
Alvin Tan, currency strategist with Societe Generale on
sterling's limited reaction to the data,
"It's worth bearing in mind the bigger issue around sterling
in the next couple of weeks is the election, not so much the
economy."
By 1012 GMT, the pound was down nearly half a percent at
$1.2836. It was 0.4 percent lower at 87.49 pence per
euro.
While the pound has see-sawed against the dollar on polls
that show the opposition Labour Party catching up, it has
largely stayed close to seven-month highs. But against the euro,
it has lost nearly 5 percent after its bump following the
election announcement .
"We continue to think that the market is expecting Theresa
May and the Conservatives to win the general election," wrote
Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index.
"1-month at the money volatility for sterling/dollar has
moved a little higher, but is still at the same level as April,
while sterling/dollar 1-month risk reversals do not suggest that
there are a wave of bearish bets for sterling right now. This
explains the 1.2750-1.30 range for sterling/dollar leading up to
this election, which hardly suggests panic stations."
Implied volatility is the cost of hedging against price
swings in a currency, while risk reversals are a gauge of the
balance in the market between options betting on a currency
rising or falling.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Tom Heneghan)