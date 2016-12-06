* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Dec 6 Sterling hit a two-month high
against the dollar on Tuesday, with investors betting the
British government would lose its battle to trigger the Brexit
process without parliamentary approval.
The government is seeking to overturn a decision in the High
Court last month that could derail its Brexit plans. The court
ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May could not trigger Article
50 of the Lisbon Treaty and begin two years of Brexit talks with
the other EU members without parliamentary backing.
The pound surged after November's ruling, investors
believing that greater parliamentary involvement would reduce
the chances of a "hard Brexit" in which tight controls on
immigration are prioritised over European single market access.
Sterling has climbed almost 6 percent against the dollar
since the start of October, when it was trading around $1.20
on expectations for a hard Brexit - a view driven in
large part by comments from May and other senior members of the
ruling Conservative party at its annual conference.
November's court ruling - as well as the suggestion last
week by Brexit minister David Davis that the government may be
willing to pay into the EU budget in return for access to the
bloc's single market - have helped the pound rise to five-month
highs against the euro, though it was slightly off
those highs on Tuesday at 84.37 pence.
Against the dollar, sterling climbed 0.4 percent to hit
$1.2775, its highest since Oct. 6. Better-than-expected results
from a monthly survey of service sector purchasing managers also
pushed sterling a touch higher on Monday.
"The government really does have to argue this one extremely
well if it's going to overturn that position - that's the view
of the market," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.
"However, there is a huge amount of uncertainty around that,
and from that point of view I think sterling is at the very
least likely to see a lot of volatility and still remains pretty
vulnerable. I think there's limited upside potential from these
levels."
The hearing is due to last for four days but the verdict is
not expected until January.
"The expectation is that the government is going to lose the
case," wrote BNP Paribas currency strategists in a research
note. "The first day of testimony saw the government's lawyer
face tough questioning from the justices... We remain exposed
for a continued squeeze of short sterling positions."
