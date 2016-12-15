* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 15 Sterling fell almost half a
percent in morning trade in Europe on Thursday, suffering along
with a raft of other currencies against the dollar after the
U.S. Federal Reserve raised its forecasts for interest rates
next year.
The pound has been threatening to break past resistance
around $1.27-$1.28 all week but in early deals in London it was
struggling to hold above $1.25 after the dollar's surge
overnight.
It was flat at 83.78 pence per euro ahead of a busy morning
that includes November retail sales and the Bank of England's
monthly monetary policy decision at 1200 GMT, which is expected
to bring no changes.
"It will be interesting to see what type of outlook the BoE
offers in light of more solid data and (a) resilient UK economy
in the face of Brexit," analysts from currencies exchange LMAX
said in a morning note.
"The market has seen a sizable correction towards major
resistance at $1.2800 over the past several days. A daily close
below $1.2300 will put the immediate pressure back on the
downside."
Inflation and wages data this week have both been marginally
above forecast and retail sales are forecast to rise by a solid
5.9 percent year on year. That would reinforce the picture of an
economy that for now appears to be riding out any turbulence
generated by June's vote to leave the European Union.
Finance minister Philip Hammond said during a visit to Tokyo
that Japanese financial sector companies had expressed concerns
about access to European financial markets and hiring highly
skilled workers after the vote.
Prime Minister Theresa May will update Britain's partners in
Brussels on Thursday on her plans to launch talks by March on
quitting the EU, and they will settle their arrangements for the
negotiations.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)