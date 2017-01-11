* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 11 Sterling edged towards a 10-week
low against the dollar on Wednesday, kept under pressure by
fears that Britain will undergo a "hard" exit from the EU in
which access to the single market will play second fiddle to
immigration controls.
The pound posted its worst day in three months against the
dollar on Monday after Prime Minister Theresa May said
she was not interested in Britain keeping "bits" of its European
Union membership.
It built on those losses on Tuesday, hitting the lowest
levels since Oct. 25 at $1.2107. Against the euro, the pound
also fell to its weakest in two months, at 87.635 pence
.
"There is a risk of the hard Brexit fears becoming the
dominant theme that ensures sterling remains depressed for
prolonged periods," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.
"Although UK economic data continues to display resilience
against the Brexit turmoil, the persistent Brexit-induced
uncertainty has effectively dented investor attraction towards
the pound."
Traders said they would be watching May for any more signals
on the likely direction of Brexit negotiations during the weekly
Prime Minister's Questions.
Sterling has fallen around 19 percent against the dollar
since Britons voted on June 23 to leave the EU, and around 12
percent against the euro, which has itself been vulnerable to
political uncertainty.
