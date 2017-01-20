* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 20 Britain's pound fell on Friday as
weak retail sales data capped one of the most turbulent weeks in
decades for the currency.
Shopping sales saw their biggest fall since April 2012,
dropping 1.9 percent month-on-month in December, the official
national data showed, far below economists' forecasts in a
Reuters poll for a 0.1 percent decline.
That took the shine off what was an otherwise solid quarter
for the UK economy and contrasted with trading reports from
major retailers who have mostly reported a strong Christmas
season.
Finance minister Philip Hammond said that sterling's sharp
falls since the Brexit vote last June were feeding through to
inflation and would have an impact on consumer behaviour.
The pound baulked, dropping 0.3 percent to just below $1.23
versus the dollar and 86.55 pence per euro.
That capped a week that has included both its biggest jump in
decades and two major beatings.
"We have had a big slide in sterling and that is bound to
start showing up in consumer confidence. Our view is that this
is going to be a slow burner," said Unicredit's global head of
FX strategy Vasileios Gkionakis.
"At current levels I retain a bearish bias, on the
fundamental front nothing has really changed," he added, saying
the political noise was also likely to increase as Britain's
government prepares to trigger the start of the EU exit process.
Signals that Britain is planning to fully remove itself from
the European Union's single market when it leaves the bloc
sparked a slump in the pound on Monday.
That then turned into its biggest jump since the 1990s on
Tuesday when Prime Minister Theresa May backed that line in a
major speech, but said parliament would get a say on the
post-Brexit deal and firms would be given time to transition.
Four of the world's top banks have since said they plan to
move around a combined 7000 staff out of London if it can't
retain lucrative banking access to the EU bloc.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)