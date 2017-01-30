* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 30 Britain's pound fell on Monday,
setting it on course for its first three-day fall against the
dollar of the year and putting it on the back foot ahead of
Thursday's first Bank of England meeting of 2017.
The BoE is widely expected to revise up its short-term
growth and inflation forecasts following reassuring recent UK
data, but the uncertainty surrounding soon-to-start Brexit
negotiations is expected to keep it cautious.
Sterling was quickly down 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.2510 in London, having slipped off a five-week high at the
end of last week.
It dipped similar amounts against its other major FX peers,
with the euro worth 85.39 pence and the pound
fetching 143.64 yen, in what was its first fall
against the safe-haven Japanese currency in five sessions.
Crédit Agricole FX Strategist Manuel Oliveri said his team
expected sterling to struggle following a recent mini-rally,
with Brexit uncertainty to remain the main driver and data also
likely to weaken.
"We don't think the (BoE) inflation report will be a big
shock," he said. "It may sound a bit more hawkish but it still
remains cautious."
"A lot more is needed to push the needle" for the bank to
start considering a move in interest rates, he added.
The pound has fallen roughly 19 percent against the dollar
since June's Brexit vote, but for the last few months it has
been in a relatively restrained range of between $1.20 and $1.28
and 84 pence and 88 pence per euro.
For companies it continues to have mixed effects.
Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's top maker of
diabetes drugs, said on Monday it would invest 115 million
pounds ($145 million) in a new British research centre.
UK airline Flybe said, however, that uncertain
consumer confidence had contributed to a poor start to its year.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)