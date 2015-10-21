LONDON Oct 21 Sterling edged down against the
euro and dollar on Wednesday, as investors focused on a European
Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday at which more stimulus
could be announced to prop up the euro zone economy.
The euro fell across the board last week, losing almost 2
percent against the pound, on speculation that ECB
chief Mario Draghi will signal an extension of the bank's 1
trillion euro bond-buying programme or other easing measures.
But with data on Tuesday showing euro zone banks had
loosened their lending standards more than expected over the
last few months despite global market volatility, suggesting
growing confidence in the economy, some doubts are creeping in
that Draghi will signal further action this week.
The euro edged up broadly in a subdued market on Tuesday and
was 0.2 percent up against sterling at 73.585 pence.
"The main catalyst for sterling this week will be what
happens with the ECB, since data is pretty light in the UK,"
said Barclays currency strategist Nikolaos Sgouropoulos. "If we
have no action now but Draghi prepares the market for action in
December, you may see a squeeze higher in euro crosses."
While the ECB continues easing conditions in the euro zone,
Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Tuesday that
the time had come to raise interest rates. The market was
unmoved by his comments as he is already known as a hawk.
But Sgouropoulos said the first Bank of England rate hike
since before the financial crisis would likely come sooner than
the market expectations of late 2016 or early 2017, and that
there was room for sterling to appreciate as those expectations
were brought forward.
BoE Governor Mark Carney is due to speak at 1700 GMT,
spelling out how Britain's membership of the European Union
affects the central bank's ability to manage the economy and
protect the banking sector. But Carney played down the speech on
Tuesday, saying it would be "a bit of a yawner".
"If your time is precious you should do something else today
rather than listen to the speech," wrote Commerzbank strategists
in a note to clients.
However, they said Carney's "largely EU-positive" reasoning
on whether Britain should leave the European Union should
benefit sterling.
