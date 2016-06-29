(Adds details, fresh quote)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, June 29 Sterling rose for a second day on Wednesday, helped by rising stock markets and a revival in risk appetite, with Brexit-related concerns over UK growth and investment moving into the background for the time being.

Investors were drawing some reassurance from the fact that British politicians were not rushing to trigger the Article 50 mechanism for a state to leave the EU, despite European leaders telling Britain to act quickly after last week's referendum.

Two British opposition lawmakers were starting to push for a second plebiscite, and traders said that given the political uncertainty and leadership battles within the ruling Conservative Party and opposition Labour, investors were likely to stay cautious.

The pound rose 1.4 percent to $1.3534, having risen 0.8 percent on Tuesday, with recent bets against the currency being cut. Sterling tends to move in sync with stock markets and riskier assets given that Britain runs a substantial current account deficit, leaving the economy vulnerable to short-term capital flows.

Sterling plunged 11 percent after last Thursday's British referendum to a 31-year low of $1.3122 on Monday, marking the currency's worst performance in the floating exchange rate era.

It also recovered against the euro on Wednesday, with the single currency down 0.8 percent at 82.25 pence.

"There is still considerable uncertainty as to what will happen in the UK following the Brexit referendum. The next few days will at least provide some clarity," said Thu Lan Nguyen, currency analyst at Commerzbank.

Sterling was also drawing support from shifting expectations on U.S. interest rates. Markets are now pricing in a 5 percent chance the Federal Reserve will cut rates in July and an 11 percent chance of a cut in September, according to CME FedWatch.

"The UK referendum has only compounded doubts that the Fed will be able to hike rates this year at all, let alone implement the two hikes notionally pencilled-in," analysts at Bank of New York Mellon wrote in a note.

For Britain, analysts said money markets were almost fully priced for a rate cut by the Bank of England by the end of the year and around a 50 percent chance of one by August, which should keep sterling weak. Before the vote, they suggested only a 20 to 30 percent chance of a cut by year-end.

The world's biggest banks are forecasting a fall in sterling to $1.20. Forecasts for sterling by the end of the year have been cut by up to 30 cents since Friday.

"The UK's uncertain and volatile political conditions and lack of leadership justify a weak currency at present. We expect GBP/USD to fall below $1.30. We have revised our near-term forecasts for GBP/USD to $1.29 by the end of the third quarter and $1.28 by the end of this year," said Richard Falkenhäll, senior currency strategist at SEB. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)