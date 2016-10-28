* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Oct 28 Sterling inched up on Friday but was slightly lower than where it started the week, with Thursday's stronger-than-expected third-quarter GDP data failing to allay worries Britain's vote to leave the European Union will drag down its economy.

Sterling has lost almost a fifth of its value against the dollar since the June 23 vote for Brexit, and there had been worries that the economy would also take an immediate hit as foreign investment dried up and consumers lost confidence.

But Thursday's data showed that the economy grew 0.5 percent in July, August and September, with growth accelerating to 2.3 percent on an annual basis - the strongest pace in more than a year.

Though the numbers gave sterling a brief fillip, sending it to a one-week high of $1.2273, the currency closed the day more than a cent lower than that. It stayed well below that peak on Friday, inching up 0.1 percent on the day to $1.2178.

"This is very much in line with what we've been seeing since the start of October, where the market no longer has been looking at economic data that refers to a period in the past," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.

"Politics this month has really taken precedence over the economic data ... sterling appears to be looking ahead into what still is a cloud of political uncertainty."

Foley said sterling's losses had accelerated in October after Prime Minister Theresa May raised the prospect of Britain undergoing the "hard Brexit" feared by markets: losing access to the single market by prioritising tighter controls on immigration.

Sterling is on track for a more than 6 percent monthly fall against the dollar - its weakest performance since June - after having fallen only gradually between July and September.

Against the euro, which has itself fallen sharply this month, the pound is down 3 percent on the month. It was 0.1 percent down on Friday at 89.65 pence per euro.

Focus will now shift to the Bank of England's latest quarterly inflation report and monetary policy committee (MPC)meeting next week.

In early September, the BoE said it was likely to cut rates again this year if the economy slowed.

But sterling's weakness, a rise in inflation expectations and the latest growth data have prompted most to rule out a Nov. 3 cut - around three quarters of the 60 economists polled by Reuters in the latest poll expect rates to stay at 0.25 percent for the rest of the year.

"While we think that sterling volatility narrowly favours the MPC to stay on hold for now, we suspect it is only a matter time before a deterioration in the real economy gives the BoE sufficient reason to take the Bank rate to its effective lower bound," wrote ING currency strategist Viraj Patel, suggesting 0-0.1 percent as that lower bound.

