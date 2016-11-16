* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 16Sterling edged up against the
dollar and euro on Wednesday as investors eyed the latest
numbers from Britain's labour market.
The pound fell as much as 1.3 percent on Tuesday against the
euro, with losses triggered by a leaked memo
suggesting that Britain has no overall plan for leaving the
European Union and may take six months to agree one due to
divisions in Prime Minister Theresa May's government.
Sterling later recovered some of its losses as analysts
brushed the memo off, after both the prime minister's office and
Deloitte - which was responsible for the memo - denied that the
report had been commissioned by the government.
On Wednesday it inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2470.
"Sterling remains dogged by the ongoing Brexit saga, with
uncertainty weathering buying sentiment towards the currency,"
said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunug.
Adding to pressure on the pound was a lower than expected
inflation reading, which showed price growth still below half of
the Bank of England's 2 percent target.
But politics have dominated on currency markets in recent
months, and with Britain's vote to leave the European Union and
the uncertainty surrounding the exit process still weighing
heavily on the pound, the latest jobs numbers, due at 0930 GMT,
would be unlikely to move the market much, analysts said.
"Today's labour market data will only serve as a brief
intermezzo for sterling exchange rates. Medium to long term,
Brexit will dominate," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a
research note.
Against the euro, sterling edged up 0.2 percent to 85.92
pence, close to an eight-week high.
Some analysts say the pound should benefit from political
risk in the coming months - the referendum on constitutional
reform in Italy and French and German elections - but not all
agree.
"It seems that the recent GBP rebound may be running out of
steam," said ING chief EMEA currency strategist Petr Krpata.
"Euro/sterling is not an efficient vehicle to position for euro
zone political risk, as sterling is no longer the appealing
regional relative safe haven it once used to be."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)