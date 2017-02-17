* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Feb 17 Sterling held near week lows
against the dollar on Friday as investors awaited the latest
batch of British retail data for more clues on an economy which
has proved resilient since the UK voted to exit the European
Union in June.
The pound - down by around a fifth in just over a year
against the greenback - hovered below $1.25 while
markets wait to see if an expected weakness in December retail
sales numbers were the start of a softening trend for consumer
spending ahead.
Market analysts expect slightly weaker sales growth of 3.4
percent year on year in January on the back of the notion that
rising inflation is starting to take its toll on consumer
spending.
"Upside for sterling is limited because the political
uncertainty around Brexit remains intact," said Crédit Agricole
FX Strategist Manuel Oliveri.
Slower wage growth numbers in Britain and a surge in the
dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen hinted at
an early interest rate hike sent sterling to a one-week low of
$1.2379 on Wednesday, while softer British inflation data on
Tuesday suggested to analysts that the Bank of England will not
raise interest rates any time soon.
The pound underperformed gains for other major currencies
against the dollar on Thursday as nerves around Brexit and the
strength of the British economy weighed on prices.
Brexit minister David Davis said this week that government
was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the
formal divorce procedure from the EU but did not see Britain
doing so at an EU summit next month.
Sterling was up over 0.2 percent against the euro
after capping its best run in over four months earlier in the
week as the euro zone currency struggled to shake off French
political worries and Greek debt strains.
