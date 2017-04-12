* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, April 12 Sterling rose to a week's high
against a broadly weaker dollar on Wednesday as investors
awaited data on the UK's labour market to further gauge the
health of Britain's economy as it leaves the European Union.
Investors will be watching for wage growth numbers in
particular, with the Bank of England indicating it is in no
hurry to raise interest rates partly because of a slack in wage
growth despite above-target inflation.
Tuesday's inflation reading of 2.3 percent, which stayed
above the Bank of England's 2 percent target, saw sterling touch
weekly highs against the dollar.
The pound edged a touch higher on Wednesday, up 0.1 percent
at $1.2498, its highest level since April 6.
Against the euro, it was down 0.1 percent at 84.97 pence per
euro.
Economists polled by Reuters expected no change to January's
4.7 percent unemployment rate when figures for February come out
at 0830GMT, but average earnings numbers excluding bonuses are
expected to dip slightly.
"The persistent erosion of the real purchasing power of the
UK consumer should over time become an important headwind for
domestic demand and growth. The risk of stagflation should
continue to haunt sterling and make it unattractive investment
in our view," Credit Agricole strategists wrote in a note to
clients.
