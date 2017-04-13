* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, April 13 Sterling rose on Thursday to
its highest level in six weeks versus the euro as a week of
upbeat data soothed some investors' worries about the impact of
Brexit on the UK economy.
Steady inflation readings and forecast-beating wage growth
numbers boosted sterling versus its chief peers this week, with
the dollar and euro losing ground on escalating tensions over
North Korea and Syria, and the rise of a far-left candidate in
the French presidential race.
Sterling was up 0.3 percent at 84.76 pence per euro, its
highest level since February 27.
It was set for a fourth successive daily gain versus the
dollar at $1.2552, up 0.1 percent on the day and its
highest since March 28.
"The market is still short sterling so any positive surprise
regarding the UK economy may trigger a short rebound in sterling
but the long-term view is still relatively bearish on sterling
against the euro," said Piotr Matys, currency strategist at
Rabobank.
Speculators took short positions against the pound - which
has lost nearly a fifth of its value since Britain voted to
leave the European Union - to record high levels in March,
according to U.S. CFTC data.
The pound's fall since the EU referendum has benefited
exporters, but driven up domestic inflation, thus squeezing
consumers' spending power - a concern for investors who saw
robust consumption as a factor propping up Britain's economy
after the vote.
Consumer prices increased in March by 2.3 percent - above
the Bank of England's target - compared with a year earlier,
while earnings including bonuses rose by an annual 2.3 percent
in the three months to February.
British manufacturers reported the fastest export growth in
more than two years in early 2017 and the services sector also
recovered to rack up its strongest sales growth since last
June's Brexit vote, a business survey showed on Thursday.
"A weak sterling over the past few months will continue to
fuel inflationary pressure ... So high inflation at a time when
wage growth is stagnant doesn't bode well for UK consumers over
the long-term horizon," Matys said.
