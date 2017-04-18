* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 18 Sterling strengthened broadly
on Tuesday, hitting its strongest in eight weeks against the
euro, as investor nerves shifted from Britain's exit from the
European Union toward France's elections and the U.S. economy.
With less than a week to go before the first round of a
French presidential election in which the top four candidates
are polling neck-and-neck, the single currency was struggling
broadly and fell to as low as 84.51 pence, the
weakest since late Feb. 24.
Opinion polls suggest the election will come down to a final
battle between independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and Marine
Le Pen, head of the anti-European Union and anti-immigrant
National Front.
But the race has tightened in the past two weeks, with a
surge by far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon - who wants to
renegotiate France's position in the EU - sparking worries that
voters could be left with a choice between the hard-left and
hard-right in the second round on May 7.
Against the dollar, the pound hit a three-week high of
$1.2608, as the greenback weakened broadly on doubts
that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would push
through the fiscal stimulus that had supported the currency in
the aftermath of his victory in November.
That left sterling up 1.5 percent in the past month, but
still over 15 percent weaker than before last June's vote for
Brexit.
"A lot of the bad news for the pound on the UK side is
priced in (and) the lack of fresh catalysts for further pound
weakness is supportive," said MUFG currency strategist Lee
Hardman.
"On the U.S. side, a lot of good news is priced in (but) the
U.S. economy has started the year on a weaker-than-expected
footing and there's a dampening of expectations that the Trump
administration will be able to put in place the plans for fiscal
stimulus going forward."
Data released on Friday showed that despite few fresh
developments in Brexit negotiations, speculators added to their
bets against the pound in the week up to last Tuesday, with net
short positions rising close to a record high.
"Sterling short positioning remains close to this year’s
extremes, irrespective of spot trading near the upper end of the
last few months’ trading range," wrote Credit Agricole
strategists in a note to clients.
"Unless this week's data, such as retail sales, makes a case
of rising central bank easing expectations, additional upside
risks cannot be excluded. From a broader angle we expect rallies
to remain a sell although better levels may be reached for
this."
