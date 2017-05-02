* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 2 Sterling inched back below $1.29
on Tuesday, after a long weekend during which the rest of the
European Union took a tough and united stance on Britain's exit
from the bloc, as traders eyed manufacturing data due later in
the morning.
The EU-27 endorsed stiff divorce terms for Britain on
Saturday and warned Britons to have "no illusions" that a deal
to retain access to European markets will be swift and easy, at
a Brussels summit marked by unusual harmony among leaders.
But sterling, which since last June's vote to leave the EU
has been highly sensitive to signs that the country is heading
towards a "hard Brexit" in which it loses any kind of
preferential access to the single market, showed few signs of
increased nerves on Tuesday.
It inched down 0.1 percent to $1.2866, less than a
cent away from a seven-month high of $1.2965 hit last week.
The currency shrugged off data on Friday showing the economy
slowed to a one-year low in the first three months of 2017, as
higher inflation - in large part caused by sterling weakness
following last year's Brexit vote - hurt consumer-focused
businesses.
A monthly purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
manufacturing sector is due at 0830 GMT, and is expected to show
activity slowing a touch, though staying well above the 50 mark
that separates growth from contraction.
"Coming on top of the slowdown in GDP for Q1, a decline in
the manufacturing index could generate speculation that this
softness in economic activity may have rolled over into Q2, and
may thereby reverse some of the pound’s recent gains," said
IronFX currency strategist Charalambos Pissouros.
"Having said that, we think that the currency’s near-term
direction will be primarily decided by opinion polls and
developments regarding the upcoming election, instead of
economic data, at least until the political landscape clears out
somewhat."
Against the euro, the pound fell 0.2 percent to 84.76 pence
.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)