By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 24 Britain's pound inched back
towards $1.30 but struggled to fend off the euro's latest
advances on Thursday, ahead of business investment data and an
updated reading of the economy's first-quarter performance.
Recent weeks have brought signs that parts of the British
economy are wilting, and revised and more detailed Q1 GDP
figures due at 0830 GMT are expected to confirm growth slipped
to 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter from 0.7 percent in Q4.
The business investment numbers are forecast to see a modest
0.2 percent bounce, meanwhile, and will feed discussions on
whether the start to negotiations over Britain's departure from
the European Union will dent domestic firms' confidence.
Ahead of the figures, the pound ticked up to $1.2983
as the dollar sagged again following signals from the
U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday that it was in no rush to ramp
up interest rates.
"We do start to wonder whether we are getting a bit
stretched in terms of that (pound rise versus the dollar),"
said TD Securities head of global research Richard Kelly.
"We think the market is underpriced on the Fed side and I
think we might have gone a bit far, a bit fast."
Sterling slipped slightly against the euro to
86.56 pence per euro to leave it hovering just above a two-month
low hit earlier in the week. It has fallen roughly 4 percent
over the last month.
Campaigning for Britain's June 8 election is set to resume
on Friday, after being suspended due to Monday's suicide bomb
attack in Manchester which killed 22 people.
