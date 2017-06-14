* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, June 14 Sterling strengthened against
the dollar on Wednesday as investors awaited UK labour market
data for signs of a pick-up in wages that could add to arguments
for an eventual rise in record low Bank of England interest
rates.
The Bank of England (BoE) has highlighted stubbornly low
wage growth since the 2008 financial crisis as one reason for
keeping UK interest rates low.
But the pound's depreciation since last June's Brexit vote
has pushed inflation above the Bank's 2 percent target and
squeezed the spending power of consumers, who until recently
were seen propping up the economy.
Economists polled by Reuters expect April's wage growth
reading to come in at 2.4 percent - still lagging inflation
which came in at 2.7 percent in April and hit 2.9 percent, its
highest in nearly four years, in May.
At 0738 GMT, sterling was 0.3 percent higher at $1.2783 and
0.2 percent higher at 87.72 pence per euro.
"Today's average earnings data are arguably more important
for sterling than the headline inflation data," RBC currency
strategist Adam Cole wrote in a note to clients.
"Sterling has failed to benefit from upside inflation
surprises recently and this was again the case with yesterday’s
May data. We put this down to the negative impact of higher
inflation on real wage growth so long as nominal wage growth
remains subdued."
Besides a data-heavy week culminating in a BoE interest rate
decision on Thursday, investors also awaited a resolution of the
political limbo resulting from last week's national election,
which produced no clear majority for any party.
Prime Minister Theresa May is still in talks with Northern
Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to form a minority
government with her Conservative Party, less than a week before
the formal start of Britain's negotiations on leaving the
European Union.
On the subject of Britain's exit talks, May has not departed
from her initial position that "no deal would be better than a
bad deal" with the EU, but some investors reckon her weakened
mandate will leave her less able to pursue a hard negotiating
stance.
Finance minister Philip Hammond will argue for Britain to
stay in the customs union, in a bid to soften Brexit and alter
May's approach, the Times reported on Tuesday citing several
unnamed sources.
"A semblance of stability is helping (sterling) in terms of
a minority government with a helping hand from the DUP. While
it's not ideal, ultimately it does suggest that we may not be
getting another general election so maybe there's a little bit
of optimism there," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Heavens)